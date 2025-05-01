One Rice Bag-And The Weight Of Kashmir's Forgotten Workers

This is an AI generated image. Photo used for representational purposes only

By Syed Mudasir Mushtaq

I'll never forget the day I carried a single bag of rice from my car to my house. It was just one bag, but its weight pressed hard on my shoulders.

I'm no stranger to the world of labour. I work with the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, where I see workers handle thousands of quintals of grain with nothing but their hands and grit.

But that day, something shifted. That bag wasn't just rice. It was a window into lives I'd seen but never truly understood.

As I heaved it up, faces flashed through my mind: labourers I've passed by, their backs bent under loads far heavier than mine, their eyes steady with resolve. These are the people who carry our world. They hoist electric poles to light our homes, sow seeds to fill our plates, and lay bricks for houses they may never own. They're everywhere, yet we rarely stop to notice. Some lose their health. Some lose their lives. And still, they keep going, often without a simple“thank you.”

That rice bag taught me something profound. It made me think of the workers who dig trenches for our cables, pave roads for our cars, and build runways for our planes. Their sweat is the foundation of every step we take, every comfort we enjoy. But their stories? Too often ignored, drowned out by the hum of progress we celebrate without them.

I think of Ghulam Rasool Baba, a labourer who gave his life to our department. One day, in the dim heat of a godown, he collapsed under the weight of his work and never got up. He left six children, hoping the system he served for 30 years would honour his sacrifice.

Instead, they got a few thousand rupees from his fund. It was barely enough to dry their tears, let alone secure their future. Then there's Ali Mohammad Ganie, who I met recently. After 35 years of service, his eyes dim and body worn, he asked me,“What will I get for all this?” I had no answer. The silence between us was heavier than any sack of rice.

These workers are the pillars of our nation, yet they're underpaid, unprotected, and forgotten. They build our comfort, our safety, our survival, but when they falter, we turn away. It's not enough to call them heroes on Labour Day and move on. Their struggles are real, and they demand our action.

We need fair wages. We need health coverage and pensions to protect their futures. Workplaces must be safe, especially in dangerous jobs like construction or mining. We should offer training to help them grow beyond physical labour and include their voices in the policies that shape their lives. Companies must be held accountable, not just for profits but for treating workers with dignity. And for those like Ghulam and Ali, who've given decades to public service, we must ensure they leave with security, not empty hands.

That single bag of rice changed me. If one load could teach me so much, imagine the mountains these workers carry daily.

The author hails from Nazneepora Shopian.