Kashmir's Hacked Childhood And Adolescence

By Aisha Hasnain

A relative of my friend gets diagnosed with a heart condition. The doctor suggests that they need a child in the house. The relative becomes a grandfather and that improves his health.

This is a child, without exaggeration, the concrete representation of beauty, divine and innocent. It does not matter whether it is a privileged child of my friend or the one trying to sell pens at a traffic signal.

We have robbed children in many ways and given them altered existence. We sent them to schools too early, we gave them gadgets, we told them crafty stories that they are incapable of understanding, we fed them half-truths, we taught them to compare and compete.

In a dysfunctional marital setting, parents find it in their interest to deliver individually and not as a team. A mother tries her best to become a father as well. A father tries his best to become the mother too. And sometimes they do it by planting hatred for the other parent into the child's mind by means of manipulative methods.

No parent has a right to rob the child of the other parent when that parent is trying too. In the ego battle between two parents, children lose and nobody wins. I wish we could all keep our differences to ourselves. I cannot stand children being stripped naked of their rights. No I cannot.

As this emotionally deprived child reaches their late twenties, they realize that something fundamental has been stolen from them.“The first five years have everything to do with how the next 80 turn out.” This isn't just a saying; it is a plain scientific fact.

My archaeological suggestion: If there is anything you fail to understand about yourself, look into your childhood. It is a kingdom buried in the deep recesses of your mind with answers to most crucial questions. That deprived child is still fighting for oxygen inside you. It is alive, waiting for you to recognize it.

Access to social media and the intellectual and materialistic competition have made it very difficult for youngsters to be themselves. Social media has become a challenge, generating anxiety at an impossible rate. It is a misleading mirror in which our children are looking for their reflection. Adults struggle with distorted images of themselves that social media shows them, let alone a child.

That's why, Australia's new law banning under-16 social media usage is commendable. But just look at the irony: While I will try to avoid confrontations in real life, a comment online will get me kick-started and I will be arguing boastfully, bloating with confidence, with anyone I know nothing about – where they come from, the beliefs in which they were brought up, their mental state and sometimes the good side to them as well.

I grew up as a person who lived most of her life in isolation, someone conscious of physical fitness and not mental health. I was ignorant about the fact that I was a social animal. The harm it did to me took quite some courageous undoing in my adulthood years.

Online sessions with my therapist are easy but they cannot replace the experience of getting in a cab, getting to know the road, the cab-fare, the people around me. Yes, there are other people besides me in the world. Getting to know the prices of the fruits and which other shops are around, sitting with my therapist who can by the look on my face, the expressions on my face, the way I have chosen to carry myself today deduce a few things about my progress.

Saying 'Hi' and sending hearts to my friend on WhatsApp cannot compensate for the necessity of human touch through a hug or a handshake or a smile.

We live in a fast-paced global village with access to superficial and superfluous information that triggers unhealthy curiosity and insidious insecurities. A small village where technologia very significantly has increased the gap between two individuals. It has dealt a blow to everyone's mental state – children, adolescents, adults alike. We are an emotionally unavailable age. Adults need to be the pioneers in setting a new narrative and experts need to get on board.

My science-fiction plot is set 5 years down the line where a human has a refined AI clone of themselves, perhaps in the opposite gender to generate a keener interest, which they speak, sit and sleep with in an echo-chamber of their own making. Echo-chambers scare me.

The author goes by her pen name, Aisha Hasnain. She can be reached at [email protected] .