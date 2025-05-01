Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J & K: US-Based Ghulam Nabi Fai Declared Proclaimed Offender By NIA Court

2025-05-01 03:16:30
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An NIA court in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday declared Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based lobbyist, a proclaimed offender.
“Police in Budgam have successfully secured the declaration of Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai as a proclaimed offender through the Special Judge, NIA Court, Budgam,” a police spokesperson said.
Fai, a resident of Wadwan, Budgam, is presently in the US and is an accused in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case.
“Despite the issuance of warrants, Fai persistently evaded arrest, obstructing the legal process and avoiding accountability under the law,” the spokesman said.
In light of his continued non-cooperation and deliberate attempts to conceal himself to evade arrest, the police presented a plea before the court, the spokesperson said.
Acting on this plea, the court declared Fai a proclaimed offender on Wednesday.
The court has directed Fai to surrender before the Jammu and Kashmir Police within 30 days from the proclamation date.

MENAFN01052025000215011059ID1109497818

