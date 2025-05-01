Kashmiris Call Out Youtubers For Showing Them In A Poor Light

Kashmiris protest against Pahalgam killings

At a tea stall in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, a group of college students scrolls through YouTube. They pause at a thumbnail bearing a dramatic title:“The Truth About Kashmir They Don't Want You to See.”

The video, posted by a self-proclaimed“truth seeker” from north India, is filled with sweeping generalizations and suspicious edits. For the students, it's become a familiar pattern.

“YouTubers are coming here to turn us into villains,” said 21-year-old Faizan Ahmad, a sociology major.“They talk to us nicely, pretend to understand, and then use our words to paint us as dangerous or backward.”

In the years since the 2019 Pulwama attack and the revocation of Article 370, Kashmir has seen an influx of social media influencers, many of them right-wing vloggers from across India. Their mission, locals say, often seems less about understanding and more about accusing. Several of them have posted videos portraying Kashmiris as untrustworthy or radical, questioning their patriotism and even mocking their faith.

The trend has increased after the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead in Kashmir's mini Switzerland on April 22. On the heels of that human tragedy, three YouTubers entered a crowded marketplace in Srinagar and began criticizing Islam during a live feed. Their tone quickly turned confrontational.

In days to come, their vitriolic videos went viral, drawing public outrage. Apparently, police intervened, and the YouTubers were forced to issue a public apology. But such responses remain rare.

“It's not just about one video,” said Aliya Mir, a schoolteacher in Srinagar.“They come here, smile for the camera, then go home and post hate. It spreads faster than we can defend ourselves.”

In another case, a YouTuber couple from Haryana filmed themselves in Kashmir while discouraging Indians from visiting. In their video, they questioned the mindset of locals and warned viewers not to trust Kashmiris. Once back home, they continued their tirade online, reaching hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

Perhaps more disturbing was the video of a YouTuber urging locals to chant a provocative slogan. When people refused, he framed their resistance as hostility. For many viewers outside the region, such moments reinforce long-held biases. But for Kashmiris, they deepen the wounds of misunderstanding.

Even social media scribes have come under scrutiny. One content creator, who last year got a massive online traction with her malicious Kashmir coverage, returned this year for what she claimed was a“deep-dive” into local life.

Locals say her casual conversations with taxi drivers and shopkeepers are being brazenly edited and taken out of context, contributing to a growing narrative that treats Kashmiri identity as suspicious.

“It's not journalism, it's performance,” said a senior Kashmiri journalist.“And the performance sells fear.”

The situation has sparked wider conversations in the Valley. Young Kashmiris are organizing digital campaigns to counter misinformation. Several have started their own YouTube channels and Instagram pages to share their side of the story. They narrate quiet resilience, not rage.

But the imbalance remains. YouTubers with millions of followers and lucrative sponsorships still dominate the discourse. Their content shapes national sentiment, often at the expense of truth.

Legal experts say the issue exists in a gray zone. While hate speech is punishable, much of the content skirts the line without crossing it overtly. In most cases, authorities don't act unless public pressure forces their hand.

At Lal Chowk's teastall, the young students walk past a group of vloggers filming near the clock tower. They nod politely, knowing the camera may not capture their truth.

“They say they are showing India the real Kashmir,” Faizan concluded.“But they only come looking for the worst in us.”