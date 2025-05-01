TEAMSTERS AT US FOODS RATIFY LUCRATIVE NEW CONTRACT

More than 430 Members of Local 120 Win Higher Wages, Improved Benefits

MINNEAPOLIS, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 430 Teamsters at US Foods in Minneapolis have overwhelmingly ratified a new four-year collective bargaining agreement. The contract secures significant gains for warehouse workers, drivers, and mechanics.

"This contract is a benchmark - not just for US Foods, but for the entire industry," said Brandon Brink, a Local 120 business agent and lead negotiator. "Our members stood strong, and they've shown what is possible when workers fight together."

The new contract includes an immediate 20.4 percent wage increase in the first year and a total 33 percent wage increase over the life of the agreement. It also features higher pension contributions, protections against automation, an extra week of paid vacation, and new safety provisions.

"We made it clear to management that we were ready to do whatever it took to win the agreement we deserve," said Dennis Duff, a US Foods driver and Local 120 shop steward. "This is a wall-to-wall union shop, and that unity gave us the power to win big."

"This is the strongest agreement we've ever secured at this facility," said Noah Mueller, a warehouse worker at US Foods and Local 120 shop steward. "We held the company's feet to the fire, and the gains in this contract will directly improve our lives and our families' future."

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 15,000 workers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, go to local120.

