First Financial Bankshares Names James Hinton President Of First Financial Mortgage

Hinton is a lifelong Texan and has deep roots in the Dallas business community. Right out of college, James took the reins of his family's mortgage company that was founded in 1950. Under his leadership, the company flourished until its successful sale in 1992. Following the sale of his business, Hinton has maintained several roles in mortgage finance, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Residential Mortgage Warehouse Lending at Independent Financial.

James is a graduate of Southwestern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. In addition to his professional achievements, Hinton is dedicated to giving back to the community. He has served as a certified SCORE mentor, where he provides guidance and support to small business startups.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at .

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.