Freshco Workers Vote Union Yes To Join UFCW Local 175

TORONTO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workers at FreshCo on Don Mills Road in Toronto have voted to join Local 175 of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW).

“With the rising cost of living, retail workers are increasingly seeking higher wages and improved benefits,” said Kelly Tosato, President of UFCW Local 175.“These courageous FreshCo workers stood up for their rights and we are excited to get to work with them on negotiating their first collective agreement as Union Members.”

During the workers' union campaign, FreshCo did its best to spread false information about the Union and its ability to protect and represent the store employees, said the Union.

But the workers saw through that and chose unity over fear and division, and on April 9 and 10, at an Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) vote, the majority of the workers at the store voted in favour of unionization.

“Unions are the most effective way to have a say in your conditions at work,” said Tony Nigro, Director of Organizing at UFCW Local 175.“These FreshCo workers are showing retail workers across Canada what's possible when we stand together.”

UFCW Local 175 represents more than 70,000 working people across all sectors of the Ontario economy including retail grocery and pharmacy, health care, food production, meat processing, manufacturing, packaging, and more. Across Canada, UFCW is the largest private sector Union and represents 250,000 working people.

UFCW advocates for the rights of all working people, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

