Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Vizsla Silver Corp.

2025-05-01 03:15:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:30 AM EST - Vizsla Silver Corp. : Announces that, pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan, it has granted 4,050,000 stock options at an exercise price of $2.90, 1,450,000 restricted share units and 850,000 deferred share units to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Vizsla Silver Corp. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $2.88.

MENAFN01052025000212011056ID1109497798

