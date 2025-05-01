403
Vizsla Silver Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:30 AM EST - Vizsla Silver Corp. : Announces that, pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan, it has granted 4,050,000 stock options at an exercise price of $2.90, 1,450,000 restricted share units and 850,000 deferred share units to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Vizsla Silver Corp. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $2.88.
