Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc.


2025-05-01 03:15:46
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:46 AM EST - Enterprise Group, Inc. : Announces the signing of a Purchase and Sale Agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Flex Leasing Power and Service ULC from Flex Leasing Power and Service LLC for a purchase price of $20 million, subject to certain adjustments. Enterprise Group, Inc. shares T.E are trading up $0.16 at $1.41.

MENAFN01052025000212011056ID1109497796

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search