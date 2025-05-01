403
Thomson Reuters, Loblaw, Argo At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Thomson Reuters Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $256.73 Thursday. Thomson Reuters reported Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12, which beat by $0.08. Revenue of $1.9B (+0.5% Y/Y) misses by $30 Million.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $223.46 Thursday. Loblaw shared its progress relative to these two important priorities, with the release of the 18 th annual 2024 Live Life Well report .
Argo Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Thursday. Argo announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Highlights include the launch of Argo's proprietary Smart RoutingTM transit system, significant growth in the revenues of FoodsUp Inc., and a successful operational transition resulting in the removal of $13 million in liabilities from its balance sheet.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $53.22 Thursday. The company is expected to report $0.44 for Q1 2025.
Extendicare Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.96 Thursday. Extendicare announced today that its wholly owned home health care subsidiary, ParaMed Inc., has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Closing the Gap Healthcare Group Inc. and certain affiliates from the ultimate shareholders of Closing the Gap.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.96 Thursday. Fairfax will report quarterly figures and is expected to report $58.74 for Q1 2025.
TMX Group Limited (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $55.48 Thursday. TMX is expected to report $0.47 for Q1 2025.
ATCO Ltd. (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $51.53 Thursday. No news stories today.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.54 Thursday. No news stories today.
Benz Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Cordoba Minerals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 70 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
CareRx Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.82 Thursday. No news stories today.
Constellation Software Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5,000.12 Thursday. No news stories today.
Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $68.36 Thursday. No news stories today.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.52 Thursday. No news stories today.
Ecolomondo Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 22 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Sailfish Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.03 Thursday. No news stories today.
Fortis Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $67.99 Thursday. No news stories today.
Golconda Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $52.13 Thursday. No news stories today.
Kenadyr Metals Corp. (V.H) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.22 Thursday. No news stories today.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.88 Thursday. No news stories today.
Meridian Mining UK Societas (T) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Aura Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $28.10 Thursday. No news stories today.
Power Corporation of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $51.71 Thursday. No news stories today.
Perpetua Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.44 Thursday. No news stories today.
Roots Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.73 Thursday. No news stories today.
Transcontinental Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $18.75 Thursday. No news stories today.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $87.80 Thursday. No news stories today.
Topicus Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $165.48 Thursday. No news stories today.
George Weston Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $266.88 Thursday. No news stories today.
