British Civil Servants Lost More Than 3,000 Phones And Laptops In Year

Over the past 10 months, more than 3,000 government-issued phones and laptops have been reported lost or stolen across the United Kingdom, sparking serious concerns over data security and public accountability, Azernews reports.

This staggering figure means that, on average, around 10 devices go missing every single day. According to official records, the Ministry of Justice was the most affected department, accounting for approximately 1,000 of the lost or stolen devices. Following closely behind were the Ministry of Defence and the Home Office.

The Ministry of Defence also reported the loss or theft of 15 USB flash drives and 12 computers-devices that could potentially store sensitive or classified information. Meanwhile, the Department for Transport reported the loss of four body cameras, raising further concerns over data protection and surveillance integrity.

Analysts say the current figure represents an increase compared to the same reporting period ending in November last year, suggesting a worsening trend in equipment security.

The incident has raised red flags among cybersecurity experts and politicians alike. The scale of the losses has led to renewed fears about confidential data falling into the wrong hands-be it criminals, foreign actors, or malicious insiders. In addition to the risk of security breaches, the repeated loss of government property also raises questions about internal oversight, waste of taxpayers' money, and inadequate asset management policies.

With cyber threats on the rise and global tensions increasing, the security of government-issued technology is more critical than ever. Experts warn that even a single misplaced device-especially one not properly encrypted-could open the door to cyber espionage or compromise ongoing investigations and national security operations. This growing problem underscores the need for stricter device-tracking protocols, employee training, and investment in data encryption and remote-wipe technologies. Calls are also mounting for greater transparency and accountability in how such incidents are reported and handled across government departments.