Deputy PM: Ukraine Has Unpleasant Feeling About Hungary's Aggressive Rhetoric

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna on television, Ukrinform reports.

“We have a dialog, we have an understanding. We have an unpleasant feeling about the aggressive rhetoric that exists in relation to Ukraine. And, of course, Ukraine cannot perceive positively when it becomes a part of some political campaigns,” Stefanishyna said.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that“although it is difficult to talk about a radical improvement,” the government will continue its foreign policy course to establish and maintain good neighborly relations with EU member states.

Stefanyshyna also expressed her belief that the Polish presidency in the first half of 2025 in the EU could still result in the opening of at least some of the negotiation clusters.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on April 30, Olha Stefanishyna and Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister and Parliamentary Secretary of State Levente Magyar discussed the protection of the rights of national communities and the development of mutual dialogue in Budapest.

On April 10, Adam Szlapka, Minister for European Union Affairs of the EU Presidency of Poland, said during the EU-Ukraine Business Forum in Brussels that Hungary continues to block the start of negotiations with Ukraine on the first negotiating cluster“Fundamentals” and that the chances of its opening by June 30, when the Polish EU Presidency expires, have“greatly diminished.”