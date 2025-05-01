Russian Army Attacks Three Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring One Person

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region, there is a victim.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak wrote about it in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, three districts of the region were under enemy attack. Nikopol district experienced the most attacks. The aggressor used artillery and FPV drones. Nikopol itself, Myrivsk, Pokrovsk, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka communities suffered,” he wrote.

A 47-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

Four private houses, two outbuildings and a gas pipeline were damaged. A country house caught fire - the fire has been extinguished. 30 domestic animals died.

It is also noted that the Russian army fired a drone at the Zelenodolsk community. The infrastructure was damaged. People survived.

AFU: Russians aim to advance intopetrovsk region from south

The enemy's UAV also hit the Synelnykivsky district, namely the Mykolayivka community. A private house was destroyed there.

As reported, 5 people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk region on April 29 as a result of Russian attacks on different regions of the region.