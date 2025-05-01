Zelensky On Signing Agreement With US: It Is Now A Truly Equal Document

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The signing of the minerals agreement with the United States is the outcome of a Vatican meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States. The agreement provides for cooperation on fair terms, making it truly historic.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

“The agreement has changed significantly during the preparation process. It is now truly an equal partnership – one that creates opportunities for substantial investment in Ukraine, as well as significant modernization of Ukraine's industries and, equally importantly, its legal practices. The agreement foresees no debt. It stipulates the establishment of a Reconstruction Fund that will invest in Ukraine and generate returns here. This means joint work with America, based on fair terms, allowing both Ukraine and the United States, which supports us in our defense, to make money in partnership. We spoke with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, about our readiness to conclude the agreement – we discussed it during our meeting in the Vatican. In fact, this is the first tangible outcome of that Vatican meeting, making it truly historic,” Zelensky stressed.

The head of the Ukrainian state thanked the Ukrainian and U.S. teams that worked on the agreement and noted that the work was truly professional, although the negotiations were at times challenging.

Zelensky also said he spoke with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk about the ratification of the agreement and the legislative agenda for the coming weeks.

As reported by Ukrinform, following lengthy negotiations, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on minerals. The document was signed by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

Photo: President's Office