Ukrainian Drones Hit Over 160,000 Enemy Targets In Two Months Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In March and April, Ukrainian drones successfully struck and destroyed more than 160,000 enemy targets.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Our drones have eliminated over 160,000 enemy targets in just two months-March and April. With each passing month, Ukrainian unmanned systems grow more effective, proving an undeniable truth to the enemy: no one was waiting for them on Ukrainian soil,” Syrskyi stated.

He expressed gratitude to Ukrainian defenders for their highly effective combat operations.

As reported by Ukrinform, more than 95% of the drones used by the Defense Forces on the front lines are domestically produced in Ukraine.

Photo credit: Syrskyi/Facebook