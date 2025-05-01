CM Gandapur Orders Probe Into ₹36 Billion Kohistan Corruption Scandal

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has ordered a high-level inquiry into a massive corruption scandal involving the alleged misappropriation of Rs 36 billion in development funds meant for Kohistan district.

The funds were reportedly transferred into private bank accounts, including one belonging to a dumper driver, where Rs 3 billion was discovered.

According to sources from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the diverted funds were meant for various development schemes between 2018 and 2024.

Also Read: Afridi Slams Indian Threats: 'We Are Battle-Hardened, Not Afraid'

The scandal allegedly involves influential political figures, senior bureaucrats, and officials from the Communication and Works (C&W) Department.

The dumper driver's account has been frozen, and further accounts are under scrutiny as investigators trace the money trail.

In response to the revelations, the Speaker of the KP Assembly has summoned a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting to assess the seriousness of the case.

The provincial Finance Department has distanced itself from the scandal, claiming the transferred funds were unrelated to contractor security deposits.

Analysts warn the incident not only casts doubt on governance transparency but also endangers the continuity of critical development projects in remote areas.