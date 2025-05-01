Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Monkeypox Fears Prompt Smart Lockdown In Jamrud's Ghandi Area

2025-05-01 03:11:55
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Jamrud: Authorities in Khyber District have imposed a 12-day smart lockdown in the Pump House locality of Ghandi, Jamrud, following concerns over a potential spread of monkeypox.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, all entry and exit points of the area will remain sealed during the lockdown period.

The move aims to prevent further transmission of the virus within the community.

Only essential services, including grocery shops, pharmacies, general stores, tandoors, and emergency services, will be allowed to operate.

Officials have warned that legal action will be taken against anyone violating the lockdown restrictions.

