Feathersnap's New Smart Hummingbird Feeder Captures The Beauty Of Hummingbirds On Your Phone

DECORAH, Iowa, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FeatherSnap, the leader in smart bird feeders, is proud to announce its latest innovation, the Hummingbird Feeder. Created to help users experience the beauty of nature's most fascinating birds, this thoughtfully designed feeder combines a solar-powered, motion-activated camera, three nectar ports, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity. It captures crisp HD photos and real-time video, making it easy to enjoy close-up hummingbird moments-right from the palm of your hand.

The FeatherSnap Hummingbird Feeder blends state-of-the-art camera technology with ornithologist-trained AI bird identification to offer a deeply engaging experience for bird lovers. The feeder captures crisp, high-resolution photos and videos of hummingbirds, with a wide field of view that gives users an up-close look at all the action. Integrated solar panels keep the camera's USB-C battery powered without the need for external attachments, and the feeder is built to withstand harsh weather conditions, ensuring reliability and long-lasting performance. The FeatherSnap Hummingbird Feeder has a generous 1L capacity for nectar with a built-in ant moat to keep unwanted insects at bay.

The Hummingbird Feeder pairs with the FeatherSnap app, enhancing the birding experience with a range of premium features designed to inform, entertain, and delight bird lovers everywhere. Users can access AI-powered bird identification, organize images in a personalized Bird Book, and track visits with Perch, a new feature that highlights milestones and delivers a weekly summary of feathered guests. With live feeds that include audio and a personal gallery of curated images and videos, the FeatherSnap app offers an immersive birdwatching experience from anywhere in the world.

"Hummingbirds are both beautiful and agile, and it's incredibly special to see them up close. We're excited to share that experience through our cutting-edge smart feeder, which lets people observe hummingbirds in a captivating new way," says Cary Kessenich, FeatherSnap's Director of Brand Marketing. "The FeatherSnap Hummingbird Feeder, paired with our innovative app, transforms birdwatching into an interactive experience that's both educational and entertaining. With its effortless setup and user-friendly design, it's the ultimate gift for nature lovers, tech enthusiasts, and anyone who enjoys discovering the beauty of the outdoors right in their own backyard!"

The FeatherSnap Hummingbird Feeder is available now for $179.99 on FeatherSnap's website , Amazon , and at select retailers nationwide . The FeatherSnap app is available in the Apple and Google Play app stores. For access to premium features, users can opt in to a subscription plan for $6.99 per month or $59.99 annually.

About FeatherSnap

FeatherSnap revolutionizes birdwatching, seamlessly connecting users to nature through Wi-Fi-enabled smart bird feeders. As leaders in the camera industry, we deliver unrivaled quality and user-friendly experiences. Simplicity is at the core of our design philosophy, making our feeders easy to use, maintain, and pair with no need for technical expertise. Engage effortlessly with our smart bird feeders through the FeatherSnap mobile app, featuring unique storage and identification features like Bird Book and expert-trained AI models. FeatherSnap offers a blend of technology and nature, creating moments of joy, excitement, and endless fascination in the world of birdwatching. For more information, visit .

