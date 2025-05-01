403
Saudi Arabia, Japan Seek To Enhance Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 1 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his visiting Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya discussed on Thursday ways to enhance bilateral relations between their countries.
During the meeting, both sides reviewed the Friendly relations connecting Saudi Arabia with Japan and ways to strengthen them in various fields, said the Saudi Foreign Ministry in a statement.
Both sides stressed the deep strategic and economic relations between the two countries, according to the statement.
They emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation and coordination at all levels to serve the interests of the two countries and their people. (end)
