Oman Reschedules U.S.-Iran Talks For Logistical Reasons
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, May 1 (KUNA) -- Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Al-Busaidi said on Thursday that U.S.-Iranian talks that were supposed to be held in Muscat on Saturday were rescheduled for "logistical reasons".
"For logistical reasons we are rescheduling the US-Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday May 3rd," the Omani foreign minister said in a post on X platform.
"New dates will be announced when mutually agreed," Al-Busaidi pointed out.
Three rounds of U.S.-Iranian talks have already been held in Muscat and Rome. (end)
nfa
nfa
