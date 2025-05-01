Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Oman Reschedules U.S.-Iran Talks For Logistical Reasons


2025-05-01 03:07:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, May 1 (KUNA) -- Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Al-Busaidi said on Thursday that U.S.-Iranian talks that were supposed to be held in Muscat on Saturday were rescheduled for "logistical reasons".
"For logistical reasons we are rescheduling the US-Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday May 3rd," the Omani foreign minister said in a post on X platform.
"New dates will be announced when mutually agreed," Al-Busaidi pointed out.
Three rounds of U.S.-Iranian talks have already been held in Muscat and Rome. (end)
nfa


MENAFN01052025000071011013ID1109497638

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search