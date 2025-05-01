403
WHO Chief: World Facing Greatest Disruption To Global Health Financing In Modern Times
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 1 (KUNA) -- World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Thursday the world is witnessing "the greatest disruption to global health financing in modern times" as sudden cuts in official funding particularly from the United States threaten to undermine decades of progress in fighting diseases worldwide.
Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Ghebreyesus said WHO will implement "difficult internal reforms" in the coming weeks to strengthen its ability to respond to global health challenges.
He emphasized that the organization has needed a "radical reform for years", announcing a comprehensive restructuring plan that includes the closure of several offices and the "relocation of many staff members to African countries involving a fairer and more efficient redistribution of resources especially in high-need areas".
He added that WHO has halved its budget amid the ongoing financial crisis and is now focusing on streamlining expenditures and prioritizing high-risk regions.
Speaking about Gaza, Ghebreyesus described the health situation as "catastrophically bad", noting that hospitals are operating far below capacity due to severe shortages of medicines and medical supplies as bombardments, famine and continuous evacuation orders increase the number of wounded.
He stressed that repeated attacks on health facilities are deterring people from seeking care due to fear of being targeted, further compounding the health crisis.
Responding to a question from the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) regarding the impact of funding cuts on efforts to rehabilitate Gazaآ's health system, Michael Ryan, Executive Director of WHOآ's Health Emergencies Programme, said the top priority now is emergency response and securing a ceasefire.
"Reconstruction is extremely important and will require massive funding but it cannot happen without an immediate end to hostilities," he said.
Ryan added that WHO has already begun working on a timeline to rebuild Gazaآ's health system. This includes restoring services training healthcare workers and supporting doctors, nurses and technicians, many of whom are ready to work once a safe environment is restored.
"This effort requires above all a functioning ceasefire," he said, and "we are already implementing six core components of the plan taking advantage of whatever opportunities we have to start preparing." (end)
