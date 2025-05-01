Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatari Amir Discusses Regional, Int'l Developments With Pakistani PM


2025-05-01 03:07:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 1 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday about regional and international developments of mutual interest.
The discussion took place during a phone call between the Amir and the Prime Minister, said the Amiri Diwan in a press release.
They talked about the bilateral relations between Qatar and Pakistan, exploring ways to support and enhance their partnership and exchanging views on regional and international issues of common concern, it added. (end) sss

