403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatari Amir Discusses Regional, Int'l Developments With Pakistani PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 1 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday about regional and international developments of mutual interest.
The discussion took place during a phone call between the Amir and the Prime Minister, said the Amiri Diwan in a press release.
They talked about the bilateral relations between Qatar and Pakistan, exploring ways to support and enhance their partnership and exchanging views on regional and international issues of common concern, it added. (end) sss
The discussion took place during a phone call between the Amir and the Prime Minister, said the Amiri Diwan in a press release.
They talked about the bilateral relations between Qatar and Pakistan, exploring ways to support and enhance their partnership and exchanging views on regional and international issues of common concern, it added. (end) sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment