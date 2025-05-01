403
Mass Protests In France, Marking May Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 1 (KUNA) -- France was the scene of large-scale demonstrations on Thursday to mark International Workers' Day, or May Day, called by trade unions for various reasons, mainly objecting to the "far right" and supporting "peace, freedom and social justice".
More than 250 marches took place across France in response to trade union calls, as French authorities expected from 100,000 to 150,000 people to join protests, according to BFM TV.
The General Confederation of Labor estimated the number of demonstrators at over 300,000 people across the country.
Meanwhile, clashes took place between French police and protesters when 29 people were arrested during a march at Place d'Italie in Paris. (end)
