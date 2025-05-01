Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Army Chief Warns Of Swift Response To Any Indian Misadventure


2025-05-01 03:07:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 1 (KUNA) -- Pakistanآ's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday warned that any misadventure by India would be met with a swift and notch-up response.
The statement by the Army Chief comes amid escalating tensions between the two neighboring arch rivals after the Paghlam attack in Jammu and Kashmir region, killing at least 26 tourists. India accused Pakistan of its involvement in the attack, an allegation denied categorically by Islamabad.
According to a press release by Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS witnessed a high-intensity, field training exercise conducted by the military.
The exercise was meticulously designed to validate combat readiness, battlefield synergy, and the operational integration of cutting-edge weapon systems under near-battlefield conditions, it said.
During the visit, COAS lauded the high morale, combat proficiency, and war fighting spirit of the officers and troops, terming them the embodiment of Pakistan Armyآ's operational excellence.
While addressing the troops, the COAS reaffirmed the unyielding resolve of Pakistanآ's Armed Forces to defend the nationآ's sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.
"Let there be no ambiguity: any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response. While Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, our preparedness and resolve to safeguard national interests is absolute," he stated.
Senior military leadership, formation commanders, and dignitaries from various services witnessed the exercise. (end)
