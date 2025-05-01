32°C Daily Mean Temperature In May: Qatar Meteorology

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: In its monthly climate information, Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) said that mid latitude systems will continue to pass the region occasionally until mid-May and will gradually decrease during the second half of the month.

"The strengthening Indian low starts affecting the region which causes the blowing of Northerly wind by the second half of May," announced QMD on social media.

The daily mean temperature for the month of May is projected to be 32°C.

The lowest temperature recorded for the month of May was 15.2°C in 1971, while the highest was 47.7°C in 2014.

Daily mean temperature is calculated as the midpoint between the maximum and minimum temperatures during a day (24 hours).



