Social Work Students See Government At Work During State Capitol Visit

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I learned so much about DCFS, how bills are passed at the State Capitol, and even got insight into the criminal justice system," said Tyliayah Smith of Minden. "It opened my eyes to how many moving parts are involved in creating real change. One thing that stood out to me the most was the idea that even when we think we have the perfect solution to a problem, we must look at how that solution impacts everyone else. It's not just about what works for one group, it's about finding a balance that benefits the whole city, state or even country."

The students split into groups to attend House and Senate committee hearings that addressed health and welfare, education and governmental affairs and met with Senators Alan Seabaugh (District 31) and Jay Luneau (District 29) and Representatives Gabe Firment (District 22) and Jason DeWitt (District 25). After meeting with legislators and state officials, they attended House Judiciary, House Labor and House Municipal and Parochial Affairs hearings.

David Matlock, secretary for the Department of Children and Family Services, and several colleagues welcomed the group and opened discussions on the many ways DCFS serves children and families in Louisiana through Centralized Intake, Child Protective Services, Family Services, prevention, foster care, home development, recruiters, behavioral health, specialized care, adoptions and extended foster care. NSU alum Connie Guillory, deputy assistant secretary for Child Welfare, led a scholar-to-career talk with the students.

Students also took part in trainings that focused on trauma-informed care with child welfare professionals and a session with Dr. Andrew Fultz, Louisiana Title IV-E Program Manager, presenting on Louisiana's Child Welfare Training Academy/University Alliance Strategic Partnership. Title IV-E initiatives stem from a grant that supports scholars at eight Louisiana universities pursuing careers that will impact child welfare. Northwestern State is the state's Title IV-E lead university.

Social Work Assistant Professor Kirby Peddy organized the excursion by working with DCFS staff members Bret Hanemann, director of public relations for DCFS, and Melissa Horton, executive staff officer. Faculty who accompanied the group were Fultz, Lisa Mount, IV-E coordinator and assistant professor, and Dr. Maryanne Candley, coordinator of the Master of Social Work program.

"This experience was incredibly enriching for our students and faculty alike," Peddy said. "It especially offered hands-on experience for those students enrolled in our Social Welfare Policy course, as it directly supports their current learning of the Social Work Competency - Engaging in Policy Practice, as well as supporting our Title IV-E students in understanding the importance of Child Welfare services and how they assist and support children and families in the state of Louisiana."

"The information was informative and interesting on the process of how to get a bill passed into law," said Amanda Spraggins of Shreveport. "This experience was definitely an eye opener of behind the scenes of how it all comes together, the good bad and the ugly."

"We talked a lot about compromise, and I took away that common ground doesn't always mean total agreement," Smith said. "It means understanding different perspectives and finding a path that does the best. I appreciated hearing from professionals who do this work every day, and it made me even more passionate about helping others and being part of positive change. This trip reminded me why I want to work in this field. It's about more than just policies. It's about people."

"This opportunity has provided our students with invaluable insights and practical experience that will undoubtedly enhance their professional development. I know that our students will never forget this trip," Peddy said.

