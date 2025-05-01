MLC BREAKS GROUND ON NEW OPERATION IN BONNE TERRE, MO FOR DOLOMITIC LIME

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This project represents our commitment to excellence in lime manufacturing," said Paul Hogan, MLC president and CEO. "It marks one of the most significant capital investments in our history and generates value across our stakeholder groups - improving quality for our customers, sustainability for our communities and a safer, more enjoyable workplace for our team members."

Acquired from Valley Minerals in 2022, MLC's Bonne Terre operation manufactures dolomitic lime offerings, which are essential components used in steel and glass manufacturing. Seated in Southeast Missouri, the operation is strategically located to serve domestic metal and glass manufacturers, especially as new steel plants come online in the Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. within the coming years.

The new vertical-shaft kiln will improve production efficiency and reduce carbon emissions per ton manufactured. Other improvements at the site include upgrades for safety equipment and construction of a new rail connection, office building, quality lab and employee break and locker areas.

"This project is a milestone for our strategic vision: to be the leading global provider of lime solutions with an unwavering commitment to safety, sustainability and service. We are investing capital across all our sites in pursuit of that vision, reinforcing our position as industry leaders in responsible lime manufacturing," Hogan said.

About MLC

MLC is a leading global supplier of lime products and technical solutions, headquartered in St. Louis, Mo. These offerings bring essential performance and value to a range of market applications, including metals, construction, chemicals, water and emissions treatment, glass, plastics, elastomers, agriculture, foods and beverages. With over a century in business, MLC has built a reputation on the quality of its products and services, as well as an unwavering commitment to safety, sustainability and service. The company's expanding global footprint includes a diversified, reliable network of production and distribution facilities in the U.S., as well as in the U.K. through its Singleton Birch business. MLC is an HBM Holdings company. For more information, visit mlc .

