SAS Names Gavin Day As Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As our technology, business, and the way we engage with customers have evolved, and as SAS prepares to operate as a public company, Gavin's move into the COO role provides greater alignment of revenue-generating business functions and the ability to serve our customers better," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight.

Prior to this appointment, Day served as Executive Vice President and head of a global division focused on core operations and public company readiness. Charged with being a change agent, Day has guided the transformation of numerous internal systems and processes to better prepare SAS to operate as a public company, and continues to strengthen relationships with technology partners and channel partners around the world.

"I'm honored to step into the COO role and grateful to Dr. Goodnight for this opportunity to help drive our company forward," said Day. "Our leadership team has built a strong foundation, and I'm committed to executing our strategic vision with the same focus on innovation and results that has defined our success."

Day's 25-year career at SAS spans both R&D and sales. He previously served as SAS' Senior Vice President of Technology, overseeing technology development within the R&D division to define and communicate SAS' technology vision. He also held the role of Senior Vice President of US Commercial Sales, managing several business, presales, and sales operations teams. Before joining SAS, Day worked in various leadership roles at DataFlux, an industry-leading provider of data management software, which SAS acquired.

