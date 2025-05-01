Synhale Therapeutics Acquires Telaglenastat, Accelerates Development For Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

PITTSBURGH and BOSTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synhale Therapeutics Inc. (Synhale), a virtual, clinical-stage biotech company committed to transforming Pulmonary Hypertension (PH), announced the acquisition of Telaglenastat (CB-839), the first-in-class glutaminase inhibitor. Synhale is advancing into a Phase 2 clinical program across PH Groups 1-4.

"This acquisition represents a unique opportunity to rapidly deliver clinical data addressing a disease with high mortality and substantial market potential," said Chad D. Holland, President & CEO of Synhale. "Leveraging Telaglenastat's prior human clinical experience, our capital-efficient model aims to accelerate transformative therapy to patients while maximizing shareholder value."

Stephen Chan, MD, PhD, Founder of Synhale, added, "The unmet patient need in PH is immense, particularly in Groups 2 and 3, where heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and chronic lung disease remain deadly and underserved. PH with HFpEF carriers a five-year mortality approaching 50%, with similarly grim outcomes in COPD and other lung diseases. By targeting glutaminase activity, we address a fundamental metabolic pathway across all PH groups, offering hope to patients with few options."

PH, a severe condition, is characterized by remodeling and stiffening in the pulmonary vasculature and often dramatically increases mortality risk when combined with other conditions. Current classifications fail to reflect the molecular drivers of PH, leaving treatment gaps. Synhale's approach with Telaglenastat targets elevated glutaminase activity, a key driver of vascular, cardiac, and pulmonary pathology, potentially benefiting not only rare Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (Group 1) and chronic thromboembolic disease (Group 4) but also more prevalent PH linked to heart failure (Group 2) and chronic lung disease (Group 3).

Telaglenastat, previously dosed in over 800 patients during oncology development, is Phase 2-ready with extensive preclinical data for PH. Synhale's clinical advancement strategy addresses an estimated $12B-$24B market opportunity across PH Groups 1-4.

"We are embarking on our next round of fundraising to advance Telaglenastat through critical clinical milestones," added Holland. "Our virtual operating model enables us to be capital-efficient while maintaining world-class expertise focused on delivering breakthrough therapies for PH patients."

About Synhale Therapeutics Synhale Therapeutics Inc. is a virtual biotech company dedicated to transforming Pulmonary Hypertension treatment by targeting elevated glutaminase activity-a key driver of vascular stiffness, fibrosis, and proliferation. Synhale's mission is to redefine PH treatment through mechanism-driven therapies that address the root cause of this disease.

For Media & Investor Inquiries:

Chad D. Holland

[email protected]

617-758-8643

SOURCE Synhale Therapeutics Inc.

