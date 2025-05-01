Thomas Motter Sheds Light On Women's Power In The Dark Ages

A revealing historical narrative that explores female influence, religion, and war during Charlemagne's reign.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thomas Motter's historical novel“The Song of Charlemagne II: The Hard Goddess” continues his epic trilogy with a provocative and richly researched exploration of the forces shaping early medieval Europe. Backed by a Bachelor's degree in English Literature and over two decades of scholarly research in French Medieval History, Motter introduces a bold and necessary perspective on the roles of women in war, religion, and politics during the time of Charlemagne.In this second installment, Motter shines a spotlight on the women behind the battlefield, figures whose presence, motives, and mystique echo across centuries in phrases like femme fatale and feminine mystique. The novel paints a vivid landscape of post-Roman France, layered with Dark Age brutality, religious manipulation, and courtly intrigue. Through the lens of the troubadours' storytelling, readers witness both the beauty and brutality of a society navigating the rise of organized religion as a tool for control-Christian or Muslim-and the subtle yet potent influence of women in shaping history from behind the scenes.Motter's deep historical understanding, shaped through on-site research throughout France and academic study at the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris, brings unmatched authenticity to this gripping tale. A former medical technology executive, a decorated Vietnam-era military officer, and a Knight Hospitaller, Motter weaves together academic rigor, real-world experience, and cultural fluency in his storytelling. His work urges readers to reexamine history's treatment of gender, power, and religion-and how those themes continue to resonate in our world today.“The Song of Charlemagne II: The Hard Goddess” motivates readers to reflect on societal constructs and the unseen forces that shape them. An engaging and thought-provoking read, this book is now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

