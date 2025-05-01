FAN EXPO Philadelphia + School District Team Up To Spotlight Young Artists - Winners To Be Celebrated May 16-18

FAN EXPO Philadelphia, the region's largest pop culture convention, announced today a new partnership with the School District of Philadelphia to help foster the next generation of artists and creators.

Next Generation of Creators Take Center Stage: FAN EXPO Philadelphia Launches Youth Art Showcase with School District

- Andrew Moyes, Vice President, FAN EXPO HQPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FAN EXPO Philadelphia , the region's largest pop culture convention, announced today a new partnership with the School District of Philadelphia to help foster the next generation of artists and creators.At the heart of FAN EXPO Philadelphia is Artist Alley, home to some of the most celebrated comics artists and illustrators in the world. Now, through this new collaboration, young local talent will have the opportunity to shine alongside their heroes.Launching this year as a pilot program tied to the District's annual Young Artists Exhibition, the partnership highlights FAN EXPO Philadelphia's commitment to arts education, community engagement, and creative innovation.As part of the program, FAN EXPO Philadelphia will sponsor the Young“FAN EXPO” Artists Awards, providing prizes to six student winners across three age groups: elementary school, middle school, and high school (two winners per group).Winners will receive:.An Ultimate Fan Badge to FAN EXPO Philadelphia, running May 16-18 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.A 3-Day Adult Badge for a parent or guardian to accompany them.A special opportunity to have their original artwork displayed at the show.In addition, all students within the School District of Philadelphia will receive a special discounted ticket offer to FAN EXPO Philadelphia by presenting a valid school ID at the time of purchase.The winning students' artwork will be showcased during the event, with the potential for live performances and workshops led by educators and industry professionals. The program is set to enhance FAN EXPO Philadelphia's vibrant programming and create exciting new spaces for families, educators, and young artists to engage, learn, and be inspired.“We're proud to partner with the School District of Philadelphia to help uplift the next generation of creators," said Andrew Moyes, Vice President, FAN EXPO HQ. "FAN EXPO Philadelphia has always been a celebration of artistry and imagination, and this initiative brings that spirit to life in an exciting new way."FAN EXPO Philadelphia is the annual extravaganza celebrating all things pop culture. Top artists from across the creative spectrum will be in attendance, along with a tremendous roster of local talent. Among the featured creators announced to date include such luminaries as Scott Snyder (“Absolute Batman,”“Nocterra”), Greg Capullo (“Wolverine: Revenge,”“X-Force”), Clay Mann (“Batman: Nightfire,”“Batman/Catwoman”), Larry F. Houston (“X-Men: The Animated Series,” Bjorn Barends (Cover Artist,“Spawn,”“Space Ghost”), Michael Golden (“Avengers,”“The Micronauts”), Rodney Barnes (“The Boondocks,”“Star Wars: Inquisitors”), Iban Coello (“Eddie Brock: Carnage”) and dozens more.The FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrity guest lineup includes headliners like William Shatner (“Star Trek,”“Boston Legal”), Mel Gibson (Braveheart, Lethal Weapon); Steve Guttenberg (Police Academy, Cocoon); William Shatner (“Star Trek,”“Boston Legal”); Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon, The Color Purple); John Cena (WWE Superstar, The Fast and the Furious) Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, The Punisher); Anthony Daniels (Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope, Star Wars franchise); Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch (“Superman & Lois); Priscilla Presley (The Naked Gun trilogy,“Dallas”); and many more. The full lineup to date can be viewed at fanexpohq/fanexpophiladelphia/celebrities/ .FAN EXPO Philadelphia features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, and cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom. Thousands attend annually to celebrate their favorite franchises, meet celebrities and comics creators, shop for unique themed items, attend the scores of interactive programming panel sessions, meet like-minded fans and participate in special events and evening activities over the full three days.Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at . Advance pricing is available until May 1. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.The full 2025 FAN EXPO HQ Schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ: FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

