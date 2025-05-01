MP To Strengthen Farm-Food Sector Ties; Mandsaur To Host Summit On May 3, Global Conclave In October

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 2 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government will start a programme on Saturday to bring farmers and food processing industry closer to attract investment in the food processing sector by organising regional conclaves and later a mega Global Summit.

The first of the regional conclave series will take place as a grand 'Krishi Udyog Samagam' (Farm-industry conclave) in Sitamau of Mandsaur district, an initiative announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav across several programmes last week.

This event aims to connect farmers with the latest advancements in agriculture and serve as a platform for knowledge exchange.

Riding on the success of the Global Investors Summit, which reportedly attracted a whopping Rs 30 lakh crore investment in phase, the state government is now focusing on organising similar summits, on same pattern that it adopted for other industries at regional level, tailored for food processing industries.

"We will organise next regional agriculture conclave each at Mahakaul region, Rewa and Chambal regions every month. Finally a mega Global Agriculture Summit will be organised in Sehore in October this year," CM Yadav said.

However, these conclaves or 'melas' are designed not only to promote food processing but also to introduce farmers to cutting-edge agricultural technology, high-yield seeds, modern farm equipment, and climate-resilient crop varieties.

The Mandsaur conclave is expected to draw farmers from Ujjain and Indore divisions, offering insights into high-yield crops and advanced cultivation techniques, the Chief Minister added.

These summits will be held at the divisional level to foster direct interaction between farmers and industry leaders.

The goal is to enhance farmers' incomes, equip them with modern methods and expose the food processing sector to global farming and horticultural practices.

In terms of economic impact; according to Economic Survey 2024-25, agriculture contributed 44.36 per cent to the state's GDP in 2024-25, a slight dip from 44.55 per cent the previous year.

While foodgrain production declined by 1.15 per cent in 2023-24, pulses and oilseeds saw remarkable growth of 35.36 per cent and 7.80 per cent, respectively, the survey said.

According to the survey, rice production rose by 7.85 per cent, and spice yields increased by 1.8 per cent.

Additionally, milk production grew by 4 per centr, egg production by 9.65 per cent, meat production by 9.57 per cent, and fisheries output surged by 14.85 per cent.

An emerging trend in the state's agricultural cycle is the recognition of a third crop season, 'Zaid' alongside Rabi and Kharif.

This season has gained prominence with the substantial procurement of Mung, a high-protein pulse, reaching nearly six lakh metric tons valued at Rs 5,000 crore, providing direct financial benefits to farmers.

"We have also planned and even initiated new "farming" subject not only in non-agriculture universities, so that our young aspirants from farming communities reap the benefit," the Chief Minister said.