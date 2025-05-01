New Podcast Change Cycle Unpacks The Complexity Of Driving Systemic Change Toward A Circular Economy

GOLDEN, Colo., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine Yeager , former Coca-Cola sustainability leader turned circular economy consultant, has launched Change Cycle -a bold new podcast exploring the personal, professional, and systemic challenges of building an equitable and circular economy.

With over a decade in the consumer goods sector, Christine led efforts to embed sustainability into business plans, setting roadmaps for investment in carbon reduction, water stewardship, and circularity. She also served as a spokesperson during Coca-Cola's "Demystify Recycling" campaign alongside Bill Nye the Science Guy. But after 11+ years in the corporate world, she made a pivotal move: from messaging to action.

"I left Coca-Cola because I knew I wanted to live with intention-and align my purpose with my profession," said Yeager. "Change Cycle is about confronting the discomfort that comes with change in service of something bigger-an economy that works for people and the planet."

This launch comes at a critical time, as companies, governments, and consumers alike face rising pressure to adapt to new laws, rising waste costs, and increased demand for recycled materials across sectors like packaging and textiles.

That mission led Yeager to help establish Circular Action Alliance, the first U.S. Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) formed to implement Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation. There, she spent 18 months developing the strategic foundation for producer engagement and compliance readiness-work that introduced her to her first podcast guest, John Hite.

Episode 3 of Change Cycle, now live, features Hite in a conversation that asks: Where does personal responsibility end-and systemic change begin? It's the show's first guest interview and sets the tone for future episodes.

"This isn't a podcast about how to recycle better," said Yeager. "It's about shifting systems-and the roles we all play in making that happen."

Upcoming episodes feature guests like Geoff Inch and Rachel Zerowin from Circular Action Alliance. As Zerowin puts it, "We're helping people reduce waste and recycle more."

About the Podcast

Change Cycle explores the tension and transformation required to make sustainability real. Through interviews with corporate change agents, policy leaders, and community advocates, it confronts the uncomfortable truths behind circularity, waste reduction, and systems change.

