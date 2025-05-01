Rodney Atkins Sells Out Ryman Auditorium, Celebrates RIAA Platinum Album

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Duets“Watching You” with Son Elijah – The Original Inspiration Behind #1 Smash Single

Nashville, Tenn., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After selling out his April 26 show at the Ryman Auditorium, Curb Records recording artist Rodney Atkins gave a high-energy performance, his set including both new music and his iconic hits, as well as a duet with his son, Elijah. Atkins also celebrated the RIAA Platinum certification of his hit album, Take A Back Road.

Performing fan favorites like“Farmer's Daughter,”“Take A Back Road,” and“If You're Going Through Hell,” Atkins' 22-year-old son, Elijah, joined him on stage to duet“Watching You,” as Elijah starred in the original music video and was the inspiration for the song almost 20 years ago. After being asked on social media by fans to create a“Watching You” duet with Elijah last year, Atkins shared their duet on TikTok, reaching 600K views in three hours and hitting 3M views by day's end – see the original post HERE .

Recently teasing a full-length version of a“Watching You” duet with Elijah via social media – see the post HERE – the tease has reached nearly 8M views, speaking to the fact that Atkins' timeless music spans generations; kids that were in the backseat of the car hearing“Watching You” are now almost 20 years older still listening to Atkins' music, while the younger generation is just discovering him via social media. Atkins was also presented with a plaque celebrating the RIAA Platinum certification of his iconic album, Take A Back Road. This achievement adds to Atkins' record of 16.5 million RIAA-certified units over 9 singles and 3 albums.

