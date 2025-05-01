Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Price In Qatari Market Drops By 2.69% This Week

2025-05-01 02:35:31
Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market dropped by 2.69% this week, reaching $3,231.19 per ounce on Thursday, according to data released by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

QNB data showed that the price of gold per ounce fell from $3,320.70, the level recorded last Sunday.

The data also indicated a decline in the prices of other precious metals on a weekly basis, with silver dropping by 3.26%, reaching $32.05 per ounce, compared to $33.13 at the beginning of the week. Additionally, platinum prices decreased by 1.03%, reaching $968.75 per ounce, down from $978.80 last Sunday.

