New Music: Carla Tollefsrud Releases Single 'Kite On The Moon'

Carla Tollefsrud's "Kite on the Moon" was released on May 1, 2025

Minneapolis-based singer Carla Tollefsrud is joined by saxophonist Kebbi Williams of the Tedeschi Trucks Band and drummer Harry Wilkinson of“Wildfire” fame.

- Carla TollefsrudMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Minneapolis-based vocalist Carla Tollefsrud released the single“Kite on the Moon” on May 1, 2025. Carla has performed for decades in the Minnesota music scene, including with the bands Candy and The Other Hit. "Kite on the Moon," a jazzy, American songbook-inspired tune, features a saxophone solo by Kebbi Williams, a GRAMMY-winning horn player with the Tedeschi Trucks Band.“Kite on the Moon” is available on all major streaming platforms.Carla Tollefsrud has previously been heard on lead vocals on The Other Hit's 2022 release "DIEGO" as well as the song“Tripton Ferry” from Berry Donmark's 2024 release "Follow Your Heart Down." In addition to singing lead vocals with Candy, The Other Hit, and on her own, Carla has worked with Twin Cities musicians including Willie Murphy, Robb Henry and the Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs.“These great musicians found the soul of this song, and it was a kick to work with them,” said Carla Tollefsrud.The MusiciansCarla is joined by long-time bandmates and new collaborators on“Kite on the Moon.” The flute parts and exquisite saxophone solo feature Kebbi Williams. The Atlanta-based artist is an original and current member of the Tedeschi Trucks Band. With a GRAMMY and many other accolades to his name, Kebbi is a first-class improviser, composer, and producer. On drums, Harry Wilkinson is heard daily on the radio on the smash 1975 hit“Wildfire” by Michael Martin Murphey. Harry has recorded and toured with many luminaries including Larry Coryell, Terri Gibbs, and Lobo, and is an accomplished composer.Carla is also backed by her husband and longtime bandmate Jim Tollefsrud on piano. Jim has been a member of numerous influential Twin Cities bands, including NNB, Safety Last, and the Liquor Pigs. Linda Haus on bass has accompanied Carla for more than 25 years in Candy and other bands, and was a member of Spiny Norman, Mantra Truck, and Ruby Giant. On guitar and electric keyboard is Berry Donmark, who Carla collaborated with on his 2024 album "Follow Your Heart Down."“Kite on the Moon” was written by Patrick Courtemanche.

Patrick Courtemanche

Village Hum Music

+1 612-716-6962

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.