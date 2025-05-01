'BLOW FOR BLOW' Premiered At The TCL Chinese Theatre With A Star-Studded Action Event

Blow for Blow Cast | Photo by Marcos Daniel Ferreira

Rigan Machado, director of Blow for Blow

Director Rigan Machado had a full house at his feature debut on April 28th

- Rigan Machado, DirectorLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The world premiere of“Blow for Blow” lit up Hollywood on Monday night, April 28, 2025, with a red carpet event that delivered high-octane glamour, live martial arts action, and powerful storytelling-all under the lights of the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre.Directed by Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu master Rigan Machado, Blow for Blow took center stage with cast, crew, fans, and press in full attendance. The theater reached full capacity, with every seat filled and standing room limited. The evening kicked off with red carpet arrivals and a captivating martial arts demonstration before the film's screening and an exclusive Q&A panel with the filmmakers.“This night was filled with love all around-from friends, fans, and fellow fighters. Sharing this film with a packed house at such a legendary theater was truly unforgettable,” says Machado.The event drew an impressive slate of celebrity guests, including Jeremy Sumpter (actor, Friday Night Lights, Into the Storm), Mackenzie Dern (UFC fighter), Patrick Kilpatrick (actor and action legend), Mike Beltrán (MMA referee), Sofia Milos (actress, CSI: Miami), Michael Jai White (actor and martial artist), and the legendary Machado Brothers-Jean, John, Carlos, and Rigan Machado (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu masters and filmmakers).The full cast of Blow for Blow was also in attendance: Jean Machado, John Machado, Caleb Caldwell, Andreas Contogouris, Rafaela Gonçalves, Carolla Parmejano, Paulo Costa, Yasamina Kabisch, Cezar Galvão, and Tomm Voss.Presented by Insurgence and Iris Indie Entertainment, the film tells the story of a former gangster-turned-chef who is forced back into the underground to save his son from the grip of a dangerous past. Written by Gustavo Sarkis and co-produced by Rafaela Gonçalves and Milena Rimassa, Blow for Blow blends brutal combat, emotional depth, and cinematic grit into a must-see indie action experience.Sponsors such as Bandero Tequila, Bear Grill, Becoming Ageless, Billing Logix, Bossa Nova, Epic Roll BJJ Lifestyle, Global LED RGB Technologies, Marc & Paula Kayne Photography, Mr. Pink Premium Beverages, and UVP – United Vision Productions helped bring the premiere to life, showcasing a dynamic fusion of film, sport, and culture.

Thais Eliasen

t. PR

+1 774-319-0317

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.