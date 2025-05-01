Gurugram: Husband Arrested For Attacking Wife With Knife Over Domestic Dispute

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, May 1 (IANS) A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his wife with a knife over a domestic dispute in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

An official said that the accused husband was identified as Lalit Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector-16 A, Faridabad.

He said that a woman filed a police complaint against her husband, who works in a company in Gurugram, while her husband is unemployed.

"On April 6, she had a quarrel with her husband about staying in Gurugram and not residing in his house in Faridabad. During this, her husband attacked her with a knife and ran away from the spot after threatening to kill her," the victim told the police.

The official said that on this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Police Station Sector-5, Gurugram.

He added that the police team of Police Station Sector-5, Gurugram, took action and arrested the accused from Faridabad on Wednesday.

“The police team also recovered the knife used in the crime from the possession of the accused,” he said.

The official said that in another case, the district police have also nabbed two accused of illegal liquor in Gurugram on Thursday.

He said that the accused have been identified as Deenbandhu of Uttar Pradesh and Rakesh Kumar Jha of Bihar.

“The police have recovered 13 bottles of illegal beer and 24 bottles of country-made liquor from their possession,” he said.

The Gurugram Police have also arrested a vehicle thief and recovered a scooter from his possession. The accused was identified as 'Boby' of Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested from Gandhi Nagar, Gurugram, on April 29, police said.

According to the police, they received a complaint on March 3, 2025, regarding a vehicle theft. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station under relevant sections.