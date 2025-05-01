Bipartisan Bill Aims To Extend Critical National Park Maintenance Funding

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) today celebrated the reintroduction of a bill to extend critical maintenance funding for national parks and public lands across the country. The America the Beautiful Act was reintroduced by U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Angus King (I-ME), Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Mark Warner (D-VA) would provide an additional $11.2 billion over eight years to address our parks' crumbling roads, decaying buildings, outdated drinking and wastewater systems and many more critical repair needs. For decades, NPCA and hundreds of thousands of park supporters have fought for funding to fix our national parks, and we are seeing major progress that members of Congress on both sides of the aisle agree should continue.

In 2020, park supporters celebrated a historic moment for our national parks with the passage of the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act , the largest investment made in our national parks and public lands in more than 50 years. These federal dollars – up to $6.65 billion over five years dedicated to national parks – have funded more than 560 critical repair and maintenance projects across the National Park System, including replacing a failing water system at Grand Canyon, restoring historic bathhouses at Hot Springs, rebuilding the Laurel Fork Bridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and enhancing campgrounds at Yosemite, Rocky Mountain and Mount Rainier. Additionally, this funding has contributed more than $8 billion in economic output and created more than 72,500 jobs, often utilizing local contractors in the process. This funding is proof that when we invest in our national parks, we all benefit.

The Great American Outdoors Act's national park and public lands maintenance funding is scheduled to sunset this year. The new America the Beautiful Act will ensure substantial federal funding to continue addressing the deferred maintenance backlog that has reached more than $23 billion. Extending maintenance funding for our national parks is fundamental if we want these places to continue to exist for the next generation to experience. Now, members of Congress must work together to get this bill over the finish line.

Dedicated federal funding is critical to tackle the maintenance needs in national parks, and so are the staff who steward them. Recent staffing reductions within the National Park Service threaten to undermine the progress made. NPCA estimates the Park Service has lost up to 2,500 employees, roughly 12.5% of the agency's workforce, since January. Without adequate personnel to implement repairs and maintain safety, our parks face the risk of slipping backward.

Statement by Theresa Pierno, President and CEO for the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA):

"Nearly five years ago, Congress and the Trump administration made a bold, bipartisan promise to invest in our national parks. Since then, the Great American Outdoors Act has delivered. This federal funding has helped park staff address hundreds of long-overdue repair projects, improved visitor experience and safety for millions, and boosted local economies in every state. Extending this commonsense funding is something that everyone can get behind."

"NPCA has worked hand in hand with congressional champions, partners and communities across the country to make this reinvestment in our national parks possible. With leadership from Senators Steve Daines, Angus King, Kevin Cramer and Mark Warner, we now have a clear path forward to ensure our parks continue receiving the support they need and deserve."

"From the depths of Mammoth Cave to the heights of Mount Rainier, dedicated maintenance funding has enabled the Park Service to tackle more than 560 high-priority repair and maintenance projects nationwide. They've restored walkways at the Statue of Liberty, replaced the Grand Canyon's failing water system, upgraded campgrounds in Yosemite and Rocky Mountain, and made staff housing livable again in Glacier Bay and Great Sand Dunes. The Park Service has proven what's possible when you pair meaningful investment with dedicated public servants. Park staff have turned this once-in-a-generation funding into lasting, visible improvements, and they've done it with efficiency, accountability and care."

"Dedicated maintenance funding has provided our parks with a much-needed lifeline. But even the best investments can fade without dedicated park staff to maintain them. While we celebrate the successes made possible by this funding, we must acknowledge that lasting progress requires sustained investment not just in infrastructure, but in the people who care for these places every day. It's time Congress and the administration match their financial commitments with the workforce necessary to keep our parks thriving."

"We're ready to work with Congress to keep this funding going, tackle more repairs and leave a legacy worthy of these treasured places."

About the National Parks Conservation Association : Since 1919, the nonpartisan National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) has been the leading voice in safeguarding our national parks. NPCA and its more than 1.6 million members and supporters work together to protect and preserve our nation's most iconic and inspirational places for future generations. For more information, visit

