JFK Millennium Partners Launches Terminal 6 Discovery Expo Series Unveils T6 Brand With Future Partners At JFK Airport

QUEENS, N.Y., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to build and operate the new $4.2 bn JFK Terminal 6 (T6) and manage the existing Terminal 7 (T7), hosted a first-look event for future airline tenants and key stakeholders yesterday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The JFK T6 Discovery Expo offered a preview of the innovative operations and unique guest experiences that will define the new terminal.

Karen Ali, COO, JFK Millennium Partners Presents the new JFK T6 brand identity at an event at JFK Airport

Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

The event was the first in a series of engagement opportunities designed to showcase progress and foster collaboration in the lead-up to the terminal's opening, which will take place in phases beginning in early 2026. Karen Ali, Chief Operating Officer of JFK Millennium Partners , opened the program with the official unveiling of T6's new brand identity, which reflects the terminal's core values of innovation, hospitality, and global connectivity.

The T6 brand was designed to further elevate and enhance the guest experience. The voice inspires and empowers guests with the terminal's many opportunities, and the design is sophisticated, intuitive, and universally appealing - drawing from both local inspirations and international Swiss style.

"We are incredibly excited to unveil our T6 brand identity with the inspiring tagline, 'Start with Extraordinary.' Whether you're a guest flying out of T6 or arriving to explore New York City and beyond – every trip should be unforgettable. With its innovative amenities and unparalleled guest services, our T6 brand embodies our team's commitment to global excellence and our promise to deliver an extraordinary experience, each and every time," Ali said.

Following the brand announcement, Edward D'Angelo, Vantage Group's Senior Director, Global IT Operations , moderated a dynamic panel discussion: " The T6 Check-In & Security Experience" which presented next-generation technology selected to deliver a seamless, state-of-the-art passenger journey through the new terminal.

Adrian Wang, Senior Technical Consultant at SITA, introduced the terminal's Flex hybrid self-service bag drop (SSBD) system, set to become one of the most comprehensive SSBD installations in the United States. Steve Karoly, Executive Vice President of K2 SSG , detailed the deployment of Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray screening, Enhanced Advanced Imaging Technology (eAIT), and Credential Authentication Technology 2 (CAT2).

Guests also sampled signature offerings from two of the terminal's featured local eateries: Alidoro Café (Manhattan) and BKLYN Blend (Brooklyn). JMP's Director of Commercial Marketing, Ellen Preimesberger , moderated the "Taste of T6" panel discussion featuring Jon Streep, CEO of Alidoro , and Keishon Warren, Founder of BKLYN Blend , who discussed their plans to bring locally inspired flavors and premium ingredients to T6 menu offerings.

Future T6 Discovery Expo events will explore additional areas of the terminal's development, including retail services, the T6 baggage handling system, as well as the terminal's future all-electric ground support equipment (eGSE) – the latter representing the first of its kind at any major U.S. airport when T6 opens in 2026. The series aims to ensure all stakeholders are aligned and prepared as the terminal approaches its official debut.

About JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. Terminal 6 features include:



10 gates, of which nine will accommodate widebody aircraft

State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest TSA screening technologies

One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones

Multiple airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge

A new ground transportation center

A curated collection of New York City-inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Sustainably sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy efficient systems and operating practices throughout the terminal Sustainability certifications for LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES currently underway

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners – a consortium that is led by Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award- winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side. For more information, visit .

SOURCE JFK Millennium Partners

