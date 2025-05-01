AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW EDUCATION COUNCIL MEMBER ADRIANA GUANA, MD

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) announced today that renowned dermatologist Adriana Guana, MD, has joined its Education Council.

"We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Adriana Guana to ASA's Education Council. Dr. Guana's rich background of dermatological leadership and commitment to women's participation in healthcare is a welcomed addition to the Council," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA.

Dr. Guana is a dermatologist with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with special focus on strategic leadership, biologic launch planning and execution, and championing diversity and inclusion. Her singular dedication to dermatology and healthcare equity, as well as advancing women's careers in these fields, led her to receive the Luminary Award by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) in 2020. She has also published dozens of groundbreaking research papers, especially in atopic dermatitis and psoriasis treatment.

"I welcome Dr. Guana to the Education Council. She will be able to provide vital expertise as both a longtime advocate for gender equity and as a stellar practitioner as we continue our work to provide hope to those suffering from skin diseases," said Dr. James Krueger, President of ASA.

ASA's Education Council advises the board on crucial investments in the well-being of future generations, putting significant effort and resources into educating young people about skin health and sun safety. This includes the SPOTS (Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students, found at spotseducation ) program, a free community outreach program designed to teach students from preschool through high school about the importance of early detection and prevention of skin cancer. "We are overjoyed to have Dr. Guana join our team and look forward to her contributions to our expanding educational initiatives," said Humberto Antunes, Co-Chair of ASA's Education Council.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases. Established as a 501(c)(3) organization to serve the now more than 100 million Americans - one-third of the U.S. population - afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health - particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin .

SOURCE American Skin Association

