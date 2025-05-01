Steel Industry Associations Partner With IIT Bombay To Enhance Sustainable Manufacturing

MENAFN - KNN India)The All India Induction Furnace Association and the Sustainable Steel Manufacturers Association have formalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Bombay, aimed at strengthening recycling through electric furnaces to simultaneously achieve production targets and sustainability goals.

The partnership includes significant representation from Marathwada's Jalna region, where numerous association members operate facilities.

According to Association President Yogesh Mandhani, the collaboration results from two years of preparatory work, during which IIT teams conducted multiple industrial visits to comprehensively understand production processes, challenges, and potential opportunities.

"Under the MoU framework, member industries will present technical challenges and innovation needs to IITB. The institute will assign expert faculty and research teams to co-develop solutions, drive technological advancements, and raise quality and safety benchmarks in steel production," Mandhani explained.

Mandhani emphasised that the partnership represents more than a temporary arrangement, signalling the beginning of an enduring collaborative relationship.

"As India advances toward its ambitious target of 300 million tons of steel production by 2030, the need for sustainable, high-quality steel manufacturing has never been more critical,” he said.

The association with the IIT is aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', and to fulfil the goal of producing quality steel for the world," he added.

Industry leaders noted that a key motivating factor behind the IIT partnership has been the Ministry of Steel's substantial emphasis on promoting research and development initiatives and fostering academia-industry collaborations to drive India's next major advancement in steel manufacturing excellence.

"We are committed to unlocking new avenues for sustainable, efficient, and world-class steel production through collaborations with India's premier institute. We remain open to similar partnerships with premier institutions across the country, fuelling innovation and research for a sustainable, self-reliant future in steel making," Mandhani concluded.

