Giovanni Brienza Appointed President Of Frontline International

Frontline is a USA-based manufacturer of systems used globally by foodservice operations for safer, more sustainable fat, oil, and grease (FOG) management. The company's automated solutions increase kitchen safety.

Brienza, who joined Frontline in 2004, brings 21 years of operational expertise and engineering insight to his new role. He has been a key architect behind many of Frontline's most impactful innovations, from equipment and software systems to strategically expanding the company's footprint into key international markets. Under his leadership, Frontline has grown its presence across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America-building strong partnerships, establishing global distribution networks, and adapting solutions to meet diverse regional needs.

In support of its global growth, Frontline has also deepened its vertical integration efforts-bringing stages of its manufacturing processes in-house to increase production output, drive quality improvements, and accelerate innovation. By controlling critical aspects of product design, fabrication, and assembly, the company is now able to deliver higher-performing systems with greater consistency, speed, and customization to meet customer needs worldwide.

“Giovanni has been central to our transformation from a startup to a truly global company,” said Palazzo.“His leadership, loyalty, and passion for our mission are unparalleled. There's no one better suited to guide us through this next phase of growth.”

Under Brienza's leadership, Frontline will continue scaling operations, strengthening customer support, vertically integrating manufacturing processes, and driving new innovations that enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in commercial kitchens worldwide.

“Frontline has always been about challenging the status quo in foodservice,” added Brienza.“Together, we'll keep pushing boundaries-with automation that makes sense, systems that foster healthier kitchens, services that drive profitability for our partners, and manufacturing excellence that ensures the highest quality solutions for every customer around the globe.”

About Frontline International

Frontline International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes superior commercial foodservice equipment for the storage, handling, and disposal of cooking oil and other greases. The company also offers turnkey oil management under its OilCare® bundled services program. For more information, contact Phone: +1 330-861-1100. Web: Email: href="..." rel="nofollow" shape="rect">.. .

