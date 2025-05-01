Boomi Launches Datahub Command Center, Powered By Servicenow, Enabling Organizations To Unlock The Full Potential Of The...

Modern businesses are increasingly challenged by disconnected data systems, unclear data lineage, and insufficient oversight-barriers that stifle growth and innovation. According to Forrester, global data and analytics decision-makers most often cited data silos, lack of data skills among business users, too many competing and shifting priorities, poor collaboration between internal teams, and legacy systems hindering progress as challenges to achieving their objectives.1 Boomi DataHub Command Center helps organizations overcome these challenges by consolidating data management tools, strengthening governance processes, and presenting real-time, interactive data views that allow decision-makers to quickly spot trends, resolve discrepancies, and plan confidently for the future.

By simplifying data management for both technical teams and business stakeholders, Boomi DataHub Command Center enables the visualization and governance of data, rapidly identifies data quality issues, and enables organizations to scrutinize and understand various data systems contributing to the establishment of golden records inside of Boomi DataHub, including ServiceNow CMDB and other key applications like Salesforce, NetSuite, and SAP to ensure continuous data integrity and simplify compliance. This synergy enables the automation of business processes across all lines of business, ensuring every system operates from a single, trusted data source.

“Organizations today are drowning in data but starving for insights, especially when it comes to leveraging data for advanced initiatives like artificial intelligence,” said Mani Gill, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Data at Boomi.“Siloed systems, fragmented governance, and complex integrations make it difficult to unlock the full value of data. By embedding ServiceNow's workflow technology within our platform, we've made it easier for everyone-from IT professionals to business users-to harness, trust, and act upon high-quality data. By unifying disparate sources, simplifying governance, and enabling real-time intelligence, we empower businesses to turn data into a strategic advantage-driving smarter decisions, accelerating innovation, and delivering better outcomes.”

“Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we're trying to solve,” said Erica Volini, executive vice president, worldwide industries, partners, and go-to-market at ServiceNow.“Boomi extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business.”

A Single Source of Data Governance - Combines Boomi DataHub's core data management features with ServiceNow-powered workflows-no separate ServiceNow license is needed. This integrated approach unifies governance and automates key processes, lowering the barrier for widespread adoption.

Dynamic Visualization - Offers real-time, interactive dashboards to explore data. Business and technical users can quickly apply filters, identify patterns, and isolate anomalies, accelerating data-driven decision-making.

End-to-End Traceability - Maintains a transparent record of data flow from source to transformation. Source Linkage & Resolution Tracking keeps an auditable chain of custody, while robust validation rules help regulated industries ensure compliance and integrity. Historical Metadata & AI Readiness - Tracks data evolution to uncover trends and persistent quality challenges. Rich historical context, combined with high-quality, standardized data, forms a critical foundation for reliable artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics. By ensuring clean, consistent, and well-governed data, Boomi DataHub Command Center reduces the complexities and risks of AI adoption-enabling more accurate models and actionable insights.

Boomi, the intelligent integration and automation leader, helps organizations around the world automate and streamline critical processes to achieve business outcomes faster. Harnessing advanced AI capabilities, the Boomi Enterprise Platform seamlessly connects systems and manages data flows with API management, integration, data management, and AI orchestration in one comprehensive solution. With over 23,000 customers globally and a rapidly expanding network of 800+ partners, Boomi is revolutionizing the way enterprises of all sizes achieve business agility and operational excellence. Discover more at boomi .

