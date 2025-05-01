403
GBP/USD Analysis Today 01/05: Chances For Strength (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- For two consecutive trading sessions, the British pound has retreated from its recent highs against the US dollar, but this weakness is likely temporary. The GBP/USD price is stabilizing around the support level of 1.3278 at the time of writing the analysis, giving up the gains of the sharp upward shift that reached the resistance level of 1.3444. According to licensed trading platforms, the US dollar's value has risen, and stock markets declined during mid-week trading as investors questioned the weak US GDP report that showed an economic contraction in the first quarter (-0.2% quarter-on-quarter)
