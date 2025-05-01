USD/JPY Analysis Today 01/05: A Preliminary Break (Chart)
- I have often noted and recommended buying the US dollar against the Japanese yen from every downward level. For three consecutive trading sessions, the USD/JPY currency pair has been recovering, stabilizing around the resistance level of 144.65 at the time of writing the analysis, recovering from its strong losses that reached the support level of 139.88, the pair's lowest in seven months. Earlier today, the Bank of Japan announced its monetary policy decision to keep interest rates unchanged for the time being, as expected. However, the central bank lowered its growth forecasts for this year and next, raising doubts about further tightening.
The Fibonacci retracement levels, drawn from the recent swing high to swing low, represent key reference points. With the price breaking above the 38.2% level (144.24), attention now turns to the 50% retracement level at 145.60, which could be the next resistance target. Above that, the 61.8% Fibonacci level at 146.95 will represent a significant hurdle for bulls. Looking at the moving averages, both are sloping downwards, indicating that the long-term trend remains bearish despite the recent recovery. The price will need to break above these dynamic resistance levels to confirm a more sustainable reversal.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewMeanwhile, momentum indicators are showing strong bullish signals. The Stochastic indicator has crossed above the 50 level and is approaching the overbought zone, indicating strong buying pressure. Similarly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending upward and is currently near 60, reflecting increasing bullish momentum without yet reaching overbought territory. If the USD/JPY pair continues its upward trend, the 50% Fibonacci level will be the next key resistance to watch. Conversely, failure to hold above the 38.2% level could see the pair retest support near the April lows.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
