Zambia Receives Flood Aid From Chinese Women's Federation

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Zambia's First Lady, Mutinta Hichilema, participated in a ceremony acknowledging the donation of flood relief materials by the All-China Women's Federation. The event, held at the Projects Centre in Lusaka, underscored the strengthening ties between Zambia and China amid ongoing humanitarian efforts.

The donation, comprising essential supplies such as food items and blankets, was presented by Ms. Wang Li, Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Zambia. Ms. Wang conveyed greetings from Madame Peng Liyuan, spouse of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and emphasized the donation as a tangible outcome of the consensus between the two nations' leaders and their spouses. She highlighted China's commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind, noting that such initiatives aim to benefit more people through the China-Zambia comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership.

Mrs. Hichilema expressed gratitude for the support, acknowledging the significance of the aid in alleviating the hardships faced by flood-affected communities. She recognized the gesture as a reflection of the enduring friendship and cooperation between Zambia and China.

