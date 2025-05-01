Tether Charts Course For U.S. Stablecoin Amid Regulatory Shifts

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Tether, the issuer of the world's most traded stablecoin, is preparing to launch a new U.S.-based digital dollar product as early as late 2025 or early 2026, contingent on the progress of stablecoin legislation in Congress. The move signals a strategic pivot as the company seeks to enter the domestic market it has long avoided.

Chief Executive Paolo Ardoino confirmed that the company is developing a separate stablecoin tailored to U.S. regulatory requirements and consumer preferences. Unlike its flagship token, USDT-which dominates global stablecoin circulation with a market capitalisation of nearly $150 billion-this new offering would be issued through a U.S.-based entity and designed to comply with forthcoming federal oversight.

Ardoino described USDT as one of the most successful financial exports of the United States, noting its widespread use in emerging markets as a hedge against inflation and currency instability. However, he acknowledged that U.S. consumers have largely gravitated toward alternatives like Circle's USDC, which has gained traction amid growing bipartisan support for stablecoin regulation.

The proposed U.S.-specific stablecoin is expected to function as a digital checking account, integrating with point-of-sale systems and offering seamless transaction capabilities. Tether envisions a broader blockchain-powered payment network that could rival existing platforms like Square, potentially transforming the way consumers and merchants interact with digital assets.

This initiative coincides with a significant shift in the U.S. regulatory landscape. President Donald Trump's administration has expressed support for cryptocurrency innovation, with key legislation such as the STABLE Act and the GENIUS Act advancing through Congress. These bills aim to establish clear guidelines for stablecoin issuers, including mandatory reserve requirements and regular audits, to enhance transparency and financial stability.

See also Ripple's $5 Billion Bid for Circle Rejected Amid IPO Focus

Tether's decision to develop a U.S.-compliant stablecoin reflects its commitment to aligning with these regulatory changes. The company has engaged in discussions with U.S. lawmakers and regulators to ensure that its new product meets the necessary standards. Ardoino emphasized Tether's proactive collaboration with law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Justice, to address concerns related to illicit activities and compliance.

Despite its global success, Tether has faced scrutiny over the transparency of its reserves and its lack of formal audits. In response, the company has appointed a Chief Financial Officer and is pursuing a full audit, engaging with major accounting firms to bolster credibility. These steps are part of a broader effort to enhance trust and demonstrate Tether's readiness to operate within the U.S. regulatory framework. , Tether considers US-only stablecoin as Trump loosens crypto rules)

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?