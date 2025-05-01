SEE Holding And Micropolis Forge Alliance To Embed AI And Robotics In Sustainable City 2.0

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Micropolis Holding Co., a UAE-based robotics and AI firm, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with SEE Holding Ltd to integrate advanced artificial intelligence and robotics infrastructure into The Sustainable City 2.0, SEE Holding's forthcoming urban development model. This collaboration aims to embed intelligent systems into the core operations of the city, enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and resident engagement.

The MoU outlines plans for deploying autonomous fleets, smart mobility applications, and integrated command systems to oversee city functions. Additionally, digital platforms will be developed to connect residents with intelligent services, leveraging Internet of Things infrastructure, edge computing, and computer vision technologies. A joint research and development programme is also set to advance sustainable urban technologies, focusing on operational efficiency, resident experience, and environmental performance across SEE Holding's global projects.

This partnership builds upon a decade-long relationship between the two companies. Faris Saeed, Chairman and CEO of SEE Holding, was among the initial investors in Micropolis at its inception in 2014. Over the years, SEE Holding has provided strategic capital and a real-world testing environment within The Sustainable City for Micropolis' robotics, computer vision, and autonomous systems.

The Sustainable City 2.0, unveiled at the Annual Investment Meeting Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, represents SEE Holding's next-generation model of urban development. Designed to be AI-driven, net-zero, and human-centric, the city aims to transform waste into resources through repurposing, recycling, or energy conversion, thereby avoiding landfill accumulation and fostering a resilient circular economy. Mobility within the city is planned to be fully electric and autonomous, featuring shared e-cars, e-bikes, self-driving shuttles, and homes equipped to support contactless delivery via last-mile delivery robots and drone pads.

See also Dubai Advances Autonomous Taxi Deployment with Strategic Partnerships

Faris Saeed stated,“With The Sustainable City 2.0, we are revolutionising sustainable urban living through the strategic integration of AI-driven solutions and net-zero principles. Our partnership with Micropolis accelerates this vision, customising and rapidly deploying intelligent robotics solutions that significantly enhance safety, efficiency, and quality of life, ultimately shaping smarter, more resilient, and human-centric communities for the future.”

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?