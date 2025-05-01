Adani Group Halts $10 Billion Semiconductor Venture Amid Strategic Concerns

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Gautam Adani's conglomerate has suspended discussions with Israel's Tower Semiconductor regarding a proposed $10 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, citing strategic and commercial uncertainties.

The project, approved by Maharashtra's state government in September, aimed to produce 80,000 wafers per month and create approximately 5,000 jobs. It was envisioned as a significant step towards bolstering India's semiconductor industry under the national 'Make in India' initiative.

According to individuals familiar with the matter, Adani Group's internal evaluation raised concerns about the project's viability, particularly regarding domestic demand for semiconductors. One source noted that the group questioned whether the Indian market could absorb the output, given its nascent stage in semiconductor consumption. UBS estimates indicate that India accounts for only 6.5% of global semiconductor demand, in contrast to the combined 54% share held by the United States and China.

Financial considerations also influenced the decision. While Tower Semiconductor was expected to provide technological expertise, Adani Group reportedly sought a more substantial financial commitment from its partner. A source indicated that Adani desired Tower to have“more skin in the game” financially, beyond its role as a technology provider.

